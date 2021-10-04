Follow us on Image Source : MOZILLA Firefox on Android will soon autofill logins for all apps.

Mozilla Firefox has introduced some new features that will make it easier and more secure to log in to apps on Android. The update will give users the ability to save and autofill passwords for Android apps using Firefox, or unlock them using their face or fingerprints, reports Engadget.

Firefox already has its Lockbox for storing credentials, but accessing sites or apps has never been as easy as it is with Google's Chrome.

With the update, when users create an app on their Android device, they will be able to add a new password and save it directly into the Firefox browser. It will then be saved both on mobile and desktop.

From there, users can autofill any password they have saved in the browser "to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app... no need to open a web page", the Firefox team wrote.

If users have multiple devices, they can use your Firefox account to sync passwords on all of them. Firefox is also introducing biometric security, letting them access accounts using their face and fingerprints.

The new features will arrive with the Firefox 93 update, which will start rolling out on October 5.

