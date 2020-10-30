Excitel announces Mega Broadband Sale: Here are all the offers

Image Source : PIXABAY Excitel announces new plans.

Excitel, the broadband service provider, has jumped on to the festive delight buy offering its users discounts and offers on its broadband plans. Under its new Mega Broadband Pagalpanti Sale (Mbps), the company is offering exciting deals on its existing truly unlimited plans.

The new plans are available with speeds of 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps as well as 300 Mbps. The plans are available across 12 cities and they start at just Rs. 399 per month for the 100 Mbps whereas 300 Mbps can be achieved by paying just Rs. 499 per month.

The twelve cities where the plans are available include, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Unnao, Visakhapatnam and Guntur. The company claims that they aim to hit over 50 cities by the end of 2021.

Commenting on the new offers, Vivek Raina, Excitel co-founder and CEO, said, “With an explosion of smart devices, rising Internet penetration and the advent of bandwidth-intensive graphical/video content and apps, ISPs and telcos will have to offer abundant usage at affordable prices to consumers in order to propel the growth of Broadband. All our plans are truly unlimited without any FUP or restriction of any kind on data usage, a feature which strangely no other ISP is providing and ideally everyone should.”

The Fiber plans are available with validity period ranging from 30 days to 365 days. By opting for a higher validity period, the users will be able to save more on their internet connection. For instance, the 1-month plan for the 100 Mbps plan will set you back Rs. 699. However, if you opt for the 12-months plan by paying Rs. 4,788, the cost per month will come down to just Rs. 399.

