Coronavirus Lockdown: Here are five video conferencing apps for students to attend online classes

Video calling apps for students

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the schools nationwide continue instruction in a remote learning environment, many educators are using videoconferencing technology to stay connected with students and collaborate with colleagues from a distance.

The challenge is to find the best video conferencing solution for your specific eLearning needs, especially when there are so many options available. Here's a list of five best video conferencing platforms that students can use for attending online classes with ease.

WeConference by CloudConnect

Incepted and nurtured in India, CloudConnect Communications offers a homegrown solution that is both technologically sound and extremely secure. The new solution offers robust features such as AI-led transcription, video recording, meeting summaries and more. Focuses on utmost security and privacy of users by offering robust safety features including one-time access codes, security PIN, meeting lock, end-to-end encryption and more. It allows moderators to secure the virtual conference room by using tools like ‘moderator-only access, one-time password and PIN, conference room lock and user blocking feature.

LogMeIn GoTo Platform

GoToMeeting is a web-hosted service created and marketed by LogMeIn. It is an online meeting, desktop sharing, and video conferencing software package that enables the user to meet with other computer users, customers, clients or colleagues via the Internet in real time.

Google Meet

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Google has made the Meet video calling platform free for all users. Google Meet is a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that is trusted by tons of schools around the globe. While users can choose to use it in their web browsers, the app is also available for Android and iOS platforms.

Skype

Meet Now in Skype allows users to easily set up a collaboration space and invite both Skype contacts and users who are not on Skype. Participants can easily join meetings whether they have an account or not. Meet Now can store the recording for up to 30 days. It can blur the background before entering the call. One can also share presentations, work material or designs in a conference call.

Zoom

Zoom Cloud Meetings has been in a ton of controversies lately. But that has made the company realise its mistakes and the app is now more secure than ever. The application now requires a link or a password to initiate a meeting which means ‘Zoombombing’ should not be a problem anymore.

