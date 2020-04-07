Hike app users are now spending over 44 minutes per day, Natasha chatbot sees 22% surge

Hike witnesses a 33% surge in daily average time spent.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, users are just looking for ways to connect with their loved ones. As people are staying at home due to the COVID-19 Lockdown, they just don't want to connect with friends and families but also want to have a fun conversation. While there are a lot of apps to do that, people have started finding the Hike Sticker Chat app a more intriguing option. With stickers, themes and more, the conversations become more interesting.

Hike has shared their data for last month when the pandemic started making a rise in India. The company claims that the app has seen an increase of 33 percent in daily time spent leading to users spending an average of over 44 minutes per day inside the app.

Apart from that, the Natasha chatbot has also started to gain more attention. Hike exclusive told IndiaTV News that the chatbot itself has received a 22 per cent increase in usage by the users. This has to do something with the introduction of COVID-19 facts on the chatbot. Natasha can now help users stay updated on the right facts about the novel coronavirus and bring detail for almost every COVID-19 related keyword typed by users. Additionally, the users have been getting real-time messages on Government advisories such as social distancing, janta curfew, and more.

Time Spent per DAU @hikeapp now nearly 45mins / day and growing



Excited to see people use our products even more to stay in touch during this time. Glad we can be of service!



Lots more coming very soon - https://t.co/R2DNe7xv4v



🙋‍♂️🙅‍♀️👑 - 🎟🎬 - 🏡 pic.twitter.com/VNe4yk69Ja — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) April 7, 2020

With the nationwide lockdown, the government has advised companies to offer work from home to the employees. Hike is following that and despite that, they are managing to regularly update the app to improve stability and make the user experience better.

The company is also working on its upcoming offering HikeLand, which is slated to launch in the next few weeks. HikeLand, as the company claims, is a place for users to hang out online and enjoy unique shared experiences. With the preview already live, the company is offering users to reserve their spot and be one of the first to get early access to HikeLand.

Latest Technology News

Latest News on Coronavirus