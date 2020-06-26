Top 5 keyboard apps you need to try out on Android: Gboard, Swiftkey and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Android users have a lot of keyboard apps to choose from.

Before touchscreen got popular, we relied on either QWERTY keyboard with small keys or the old fashioned T9 keyboard. With touchscreen-based smartphones, software-based keyboards have evolved by a huge margin. Now, with the Android operating system, we have the liberty to change our keyboard layout whenever we want.

While iOS has also received the feature, it is still more popular on the Android side. So, here’s a list of third-party keyboards that you should try out on your Android smartphone:

Google Gboard

Google’s Gboard is currently one of the most popular keyboard apps in India. While it acts like a great keyboard with good suggestions, it also offers a plethora of features. These features include Google’s voice-to-text, translation and quick web searches. The keyboard also brings quick emoji search, ability to switch languages on the fly and more. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free.

Microsoft Swiftkey

SwiftKey keyboard was another popular keyboard app developed by TouchType. The application was later acquired by Microsoft. Now the app offers tons of exciting features. The one thing that makes this keyboard a bit special is its huge theme library. It even allows users to create custom themes with background images of their choice.

Fleksy

While most keyboards now support the swipe gesture feature, Fleksy takes the gesture base typing experience to a whole different level. Apart from allowing users to swipe to type, the app also supports gestures to scroll through words, backspace and toggle through word suggestions.

Bobble Keyboard

Booble Keyboard is developed here in India by developers Ankit Prasad and Mohd. Wassem. The application comes free of any in-app purchases and packs in a bunch of features. The app supports a ton of emojis, memes and stickers as well. The feature that sets this one apart is the one that allows users to create a cartoon ‘bobble’ with their selfie.

Grammarly Keyboard

Grammarly is a popular tool that people use as an extension on the Google Chrome browser. The tool basically helps users to find any grammatical errors no matter where they type within the browser. The company has now launched its own keyboard for Android, which brings much of the same functionality to the keyboard itself.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage