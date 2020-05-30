Best camera smartphones of 2020: Samsung Galaxy S20, Vivo V19 and more

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy S20 + features a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back.

One of the major improvements we have seen on smartphones is the set to cameras on the front as well as the back. Smartphone manufacturers have started including more sensors on the back to offer ultra-wide, night photography, super zoom capabilities and much more. The smartphone cameras have grown to an extent where users do not really need DSLRs until they are doing professional photography.

So, if you are looking for a new smartphone with good cameras in 2020, here’s a list of phones that you can choose from:

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series here in India. The series consists of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the regular S20 and S20+ already have a great set of cameras, the S20 Ultra takes things to a whole new level. The non-Ultra variants bring 30X zoom capabilities to the table whereas the Ultra brings a 108MP primary camera on the back and has a periscope lens that can zoom up to a 100x.

Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in with a price tag of Rs. 70,499 whereas the Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs. 77,999. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, it will set you back Rs. 97,999.

Apple iPhone 11 series

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2020. However, if you want the best camera experience on an iPhone, you will still need to look at the iPhone 11 series for now. Apple iPhones are known for good video recording capabilities. So, if you are going to record a lot of videos on your phone or you are planning to vlog a lot, you cannot go wrong with the latest iPhone series.

Apple iPhone 11 is available in India for a starting price of Rs. 69,990. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in with price tags of Rs. 1,06,600 and Rs. 1,17,100 for the base models.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has recently launched it’s OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones in India. Unlike their predecessors, these are two premium smartphones that are actually competing against the likes of the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 series. This also means that the company has significantly improved the cameras on these smartphones. Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro feature 48MP primary cameras at the back.

While the OnePlus 8 is available for Rs. 44,999, the OnePlus 8 Pro will set you back Rs. 54,999.

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 was recently launched in India. Just like its predecessors, this one also concentrates a lot on the cameras. The company has added features like Super Night Mode, Art Portrait Video, Pose Master, Shot Refocus and more on the software front. On the hardware front, the Vivo V19 sports a 48MP quad-camera setup at the back and a 32MP dual-camera setup on the front.

Currently, the Vivo V19 is available in India for a price tag of Rs. 27,990.

Poco X2

In case you are on a tight budget and need a good camera smartphone under Rs. 20,000, you should check out the Poco F2. The smartphone features a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back. Alongside a good camera setup, the phone also brings in a 120Hz high refresh rate display, Snapdragon 730G and more for a starting price of just Rs. 16,999.

