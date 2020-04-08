Asus announces ROG Showdown e-Gaming Tournament: How to take part and win $300

Asus ROG Showdown will go on until April 29.

Asus has arranged an e-gaming tournament called ROG Showdown. The healthy competition among gamers will give pump them up during the Coronavirus lockdown imposed in many parts of the globe. The ROG Showdown consists of multiple tournaments with games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, PUBG, League of Legends and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. The tournaments began on April 3 and are set to go on until April 29. Here's the complete schedule for the tournaments alongside a guide to how you can play and get a chance to win Steam vouchers of up to USD 300 (roughly Rs. 23,000).

ROG Showdown tournament began on April 3 with the first tournament being for CS:GO players held from April 3 to April 5. In the first tournament, Asus saw over 80 teams and 400 players. In the second tournament, PUBG PC players were invited to play from April 6 to April 8. The company saw registrations from over 32 teams and 128 participants. Now, Asus is taking registrations for their next tournament slated to begin on April 9.

Commenting on the same, Arnold Su, Business Head - Consumer and Gaming PC, SYS Business Group, Asus India, said, “At a time when the world is undergoing so much stress, we aim to encourage gamers to utilise their time productively, thus enabling them to cope with the change in the usual routine. By staying indoors and avoiding social gatherings is perhaps the safest and easiest way to curtail the spread of the virus."

He further added, "However, everyone could use a bit of healthy competition to boost their spirits and enjoy this time at home and the objective of this gaming tournament is exactly this. Am sure post such testing times, we shall soon be enjoying spirited offline tournaments. Until then, I urge the steadily expanding gaming community to stay home and enjoy The ROG Showdown!”

The third tournament is also for PUBG PC players and the registrations are already open on Asus ROG Showdown registration website. As for the further schedule, the first tournament for the Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is scheduled to begin on April 13 and go on until April 15. There is only one chance for LOL players and that is scheduled for April 20 to April 21. PUBG PC and CS:GO players will get another chance on April 24 and April 17 respectively. The tournament will end with Rainbow Six Siege (R6) slated for April 27 to April 29.

As mentioned above, Asus is offering Steam vouchers of worth USD 300 (roughly Rs. 23,000) to the winning teams of each tournament. In case you are going in solo, you will be given vouchers worth USD 30 (roughly Rs. 2,300) upon winning any of the tournaments.