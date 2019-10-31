Apple MacBook with new scissor keyboard to arrive by mid 2020

Image Source : IANS Apple MacBook with the new scissor keyboard could arrive by the late second or early third quarter of 2020

The year 2019 has been one of big launches by Apple with iPhone 11 series, Airpods and the new iPad among other products. But one product that has been missing from the list is the new 16-inch MacBook.

The MacBook was expected to be launched with iPhone 11 but it only proved to be a rumour, and Apple kept us waiting for the launch. But looks like we finally have some valid information about the launch of the product, according to a report by MacRumors MacBook could be unveiled in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020.

Apple is also reported to be working on a scissor keyboard for the device, replacing MacBook's current butterfly keyboard. The claim is that the new scissor mechanism keyboard will offer a better typing experience and will be more durable than the current keyboard setup. While the scissor keyboard setup costs more than the average keyboard, it still will cost less than the current butterfly keyboard on the MacBook.

According to another report by MacRumours, new icons hidden in the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.1 represent the new MacBook. The icon looks similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro asset that was included in previous versions of macOS. The notebook was depicted in both silver and space gray with "16" in both file names presumably referring to the larger 16-inch display MacBook.

The current MacBooks come with a maximum screen size of 15.4 inches as the company had discontinued its 17-inch screen size back in 2012. The upcoming device may feature narrower bezels this time.

In terms of pricing, the new 16-inch MacBook could have a higher price tag and is expected to be priced at $3000 claimed a report by research firm IHS Markit’s analyst Jeff Lin.