Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon workers stage protest as Prime Day kicks off

Amazon workers and activists took to the streets as the retail giant's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day, kicked off.

The biggest employee-led demonstration happened in Shakopee, Minnesota, where Amazon warehouse workers were protesting, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

Protests against the retail giant are planned in cities across the US and Europe where the company's warehouse workers voiced opposition protesting its general culture, working conditions, pay and benefits.

Activists have said that workers at Amazon, which is worth more than $1 trillion, face long hours with few bathroom breaks and do not get a living wage, according to a report in the NewsWeek.

The retail giant said there was "clearly a need" for more clarity from governments on what is acceptable use of AI and ramifications for its misuse, "and we've provided a proposed legislative framework for this", the report added.

On Monday, protests were staged outside Amazon's offices in San Francisco and Seattle.

As many as 270,000 people have reportedly signed a petition to protest against workers' rights and this will be delivered to the Manhattan home of CEO, Jeff Bezos.

