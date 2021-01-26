FAU-G launched in India: How to download on Android, game modes and more

FAU-G mobile game is now available on the Google Play Store.

FAU-G or Fearless And United – Guards has finally launched in India. The Bangalore-based developer, nCore Games, has launched the game on January 26, which is celebrated as the Republic Day of India. The day was chosen specifically as the game itself is based on the Indian Army.

FAU-G has already set records in the pre-registration numbers. The game went on pre-registrations last month and received over 1 million registrations in the first 24 hours. As the launch date came closer, the number came close to around 5 million.

If you were one of those 5 million people, you should have received a notification from the Google Play Store about the game’s availability. If not, here’s how you can download and install the PUBG Mobile rival on your Android smartphone:

How to download FAU-G on Android: Step-by-Step Guide

Head over to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

In the search box, type FAU-G and hit search.

Click on the game that says “FAU-G: Fearless And United – Guards”

Tap Install.

Once downloaded, just tap on Open.

FAU-G currently only one game mode and that is the ‘Campaign mode’, where the players can go through the storyline of the game. At launch, the company has also added Team Deathmatch and Free for all game modes with a ‘coming soon’ badge on them. Apart from this, the company might also bring a battle royale game mode soon in order to help the game compete against the likes of PUBG Mobile, COD: Mobile, Garena’s Free Fire and more.

As the game is quite easy on the graphics, it can be played even on older generation devices. Currently, the game is supported on any Android device running Android 8.0 Oreo and above. However, the company has not yet added support for the iOS platform, which could arrive sometime in future.