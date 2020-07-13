DigiLocker App: How to download app, access CBSE Board mark sheet, certificates

Image Source : GOOGLE DigiLocker website, app

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE Class 12th Board results have been declared in the country. Students can make use of technology and access their mark sheets via the DigiLocker website and app launched by the government. Read on to know how you can do so with ease.

How to download DigiLocker app on Android, iOS?

The DigiLocker app that comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is a digital document wallet for users to store their important documents digitally. DigiLocker is both a website and an app for both Android and iOS users. Here's how you can get it:

Head to Google Play Store or the App Store on your Android and iOS device, respectively

Search for DigiLocker app in the search section and once it appears, tap on it

Now that it is selected, tap on the Install option and in no time it will be downloaded to your device

How to access Class 12th mark sheet, certificates via DigiLocker app?

Once you have downloaded the DigiLocker app on your smartphone, you can easily access the Class 12th mark sheets and certificates by following these simple steps:

Open the DigiLocker app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Select the 'Access DigiLocker' option

Enter your mobile number registered with CBSE and your Aadhar card details. In case you don't have an Aadhar card, you can just enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number and complete the login process

Once this is done, you can easily access your mark sheet and other certificates

How to access Class 12th mark sheet, certificates via DigiLocker website?

You can also head to the DigiLocker website to get access to your Class 12 result, mark sheet, and certificates. Here's how you can do so:

Visit www.DigiLocker.gov.in

Scroll down to access the Education section of the website

Select the Central Board of Education option

Now, either select the 'Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate' to get the certificates or the 'Teacher Eligibility Test Mark Sheet' to get mark sheets

Log in with your registered mobile number and you are good to go

