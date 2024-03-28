Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK looks to retain seat as high-profile battle on cards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DMK's TR Baalu Vs AIADMK's G Premkumar Vs TMC-M's VN Venugopal at Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency.

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sriperumbudur is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The state has 39 parliamentary seats. The voter turnout in the 2019 general election was recorded at 62.44 per cent. This constituency has seen high-profile poll battles between the DMK and the Vanniyar community-dominated PMK, and the AIADMK too, in the past.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the constituency will see a triangular contest between DMK, AIADMK and TMC-M. DMK has fielded its sitting MP TR Baalu, while AIADMK has given the ticket to G Premkumar. VN Venugopal will be representing the TMC-M. The DMK is confident of retaining the seat won by its leader Baalu in the 2019 poll by securing 7,93,281 votes trouncing his nearest rival from the PMK A Vaithilangam who secured 2,85,326 votes.

Who won in 2009 and 2024?

Baalu had won from this constituency in 2009 when he defeated PMK's A K Moorthy by a slender margin. In 2014, K N Ramachandran of the AIADMK won by securing 5,45,820 votes and he defeated the arch-rival S Jagathrakshakan from the DMK who polled 4,43,174 votes. In 2004 DMK's A Krishnaswamy won by defeating AIADMK's P Venugopal in this constituency which is more urban in nature accounting for a large chunk of portions from the city's suburbs.

Significance of Sriperumbudur seat

Though the burgeoning facilities catering to the growing industrial needs are altering the geographical profile of the highly industrialised constituency in the suburbs of Chennai, the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seat is overflowing with its cup of woes. Sriperumbudur has been attracting huge investments due to its proximity to Chennai. This apart, the rapid growth in the industrial corridor between Sriperumbudur and Oragadam has led to an increase in the workforce including women, triggering a migration from the districts. The sudden influx of workers in turn brought into sharp focus the need to provide accommodation for thousands of workers.

Sriperumbudur was also the place where former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by a woman suicide bomber of the LTTE.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.