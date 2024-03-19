Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi addresses rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated during his public meeting in Salem

Lok Sabha election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday, following a well-attended roadshow in nearby Coimbatore the previous day. Leaders from alliance parties, including PMK founder S Ramadoss, participated in the public meeting.

With the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has intensified its focus on the southern state, aiming to secure as many as possible of the 39 constituencies as part of its 'mission 400' seats in the upcoming elections.

Modi's recent public rally in Kanniyakumari and his frequent visits to Tamil Nadu in recent months reflect the party's concerted efforts to strengthen its presence in the region.

PMK-NDA pact

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (March 19) finalised seat-sharing deal with the Dr S Ramadoss-headed Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections in the state next month.

The BJP has allotted 10 seats to the regional party. The development comes a day after the PMK, a potent political force in northern Tamil Nadu, decided to join the BJP-led NDA. The move came as a setback for the AIADMK, the principal opposition party, which was anticipating an alliance with the PMK.