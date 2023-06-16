Friday, June 16, 2023
     
Senior TN IPS officer sent to 3 years' jail for sexually harassing junior; gets bail to file appeal

The woman police officer filed a complaint against Rajesh Das in February 2021 and accused him of sexual harassment.

Chennai Published on: June 16, 2023
Tamil Nadu, court
Image Source : FILE Former Tamil Nadu DGP gets bail

Chennai: A local court convicted and sentenced suspended IPS officer Rajesh Das in a 2021 sexual harassment case involving a woman subordinate official. The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced Das to three years imprisonment. However, the court granted him bail and allowed him 30 days' time for appeal. 

Das was charged by the woman Superintendent of Police of sexually harassing her in early 2021 when he was Special Director General of Police (Law and Order). Initially, Das was put on 'compulsory wait' and 'downgraded' by the Tamil Nadu government, before he was placed under suspension.

(With PTI inputs)

 

