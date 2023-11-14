Tuesday, November 14, 2023
     
DMK accuses Governor RN Ravi of ideological posturing, alleges delay in assenting bills

DMK's official publication, 'Murasoli,' accuses Governor R N Ravi of using public speeches to promote himself as a guardian of 'Sanatana,' labeling it as ideological propaganda against social justice.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Chennai Updated on: November 14, 2023 18:38 IST
Tamil Nadu
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi speaks during an event.

In a recent editorial, the DMK party's official publication, 'Murasoli,' accused Governor R N Ravi of using public speeches to position himself as a guardian of 'Sanatana,' labeling such ideological stances as mere "propaganda" against social justice. The editorial delved into the backdrop of the DMK approaching the Supreme Court, asserting that the Raj Bhavan, under Governor Ravi, delayed approval for bills passed by the assembly. 'Murasoli' emphasised the Supreme Court's stern stance on matters related to governors and highlighted the challenges faced by the DMK regime since Ravi assumed office.

Detailing 12 pending bills, 4 official orders, and a file concerning the premature release of 54 prisoners, the publication dismissed Ravi's public speeches as "gibberish." It argued that the Governor's attempt to portray himself as a "philosophical scholar" and guardian of 'Sanatana' was merely an effort to disseminate an old, rejected ideology against social justice.

The editorial contended that such propaganda attempts, historically associated with communal elements, had previously failed in Tamil Nadu. However, it alleged that these outdated ideologies were now resurfacing through Governor Ravi.

With the apex court expressing serious concern over the alleged delay in Governor Ravi's approval of bills, the ruling party felt compelled to respond. The court sought the Centre's response to the state government's petition, accusing the Raj Bhavan of "sitting over" 12 bills, marking a significant development in the ongoing dispute.

