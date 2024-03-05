DMK's A Raja says 'India not a nation, but subcontinent with various cultures'; BJP terms it 'Maoist ideology'

Follow us on Image Source : X/A RAJA DMK MP A Raja

DMK MP A Raja has stoked a controversy by stating that India has never been one nation, but a subcontinent where there are diverse practices and cultures. The BJP hit out at the southern party calling the remarks as “Maoist ideology”. The saffron party alleged that the DMK MP’s statements were a call for ‘balkanisation’ of the nation. The development comes weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for which political rallies have intensified with allegations and counter-allegations.

What did A Raja say?

In a video where he is seen addressing a party-organised meeting, Raja purportedly said, "India is not a (one) nation. Understand this well. India has never been one nation. One nation denotes one language, one tradition and one culture and only such characteristics make one nation."

“What’s the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is one nation, one language and one country. All such national races constitute India. So, India is not a country, it is a subcontinent that has various practices, traditions and cultures,” he added.

He said that different places have different cultures which “have to be acknowledged”.

“In Tamil Nadu, there is a culture and in Kerala, there is another culture. Similarly, in Delhi, there is a culture. In Odisha, there is yet another culture. In Manipur, dog meat is eaten, which is a cultural aspect. In Kashmir there is one culture. Every culture has to be recognised. If a community eats beef, recognise it, what is your problem? Did they ask you to eat? So, (that is) unity in diversity. We have differences and it has to be acknowledged,” he said.

BJP reacts sharply to Raja’s remarks

The BJP lashed out at the I.N.D.I.A bloc over Raja’s remarks against Hinduism and said that humiliating Hindu gods has become the hallmark of their political agenda.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in the national capital, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “This is Maoist ideology”.

Prasad further quoted Raja who said in his speech “if this is your Jai Shri Ram, if this is your Bharat Mata Ki Jai, we will never accept that Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata. Tamil don't accept. You go and tell (that) we are enemies of Ram”.

Prasad demanded answers from the Opposition allies of the DMK if they agree with Raja’s remarks.

“We vehemently condemn such remarks,” Prasad charged.

“Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra), Mallikarjun Kharge, do you consider it (Raja’s remarks) right?” he asked.

Defaming India’s identity and insulting Indian faith has become a habit and political agenda of I.N.D.I.A ‘gathbandhan’, the BJP leader charged.

