Tamil Nadu: Chennai airport operations suspended till tomorrow 9 am as rain continues to wreak havoc in city

Chennai airport: As the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu brace for 'Cyclone Michaung', the authorities suspended operation at Chennai airport till 9 am on Tuesday, December 5. This comes after operations were halted from 9.40 am to 11.40 am on Monday.

"Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions," Chennai Airport Authority posted on 'X'.

Trains suspended on Monday

On Monday, several express trains from Chennai Central were also cancelled after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

List of suspended trains:

12007 Mysuru Shatabdi Express

12675 Coimbatore Kovai Express

12243 Coimbatore Shatabti Express

22625 KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express

12639 KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express

16057 Tirupati Sapthagiri Express

Rain lashes Chennai

Heavy rains continued to pound the city and nearby districts on Monday under the impact of a cyclonic storm, which is likely to cross the coast in Andhra Pradesh on December 5. Low-lying areas and many residential parts witnessed inundation, even as civic agency personnel were involved in clearing the stagnant water. Several areas in the city saw power outages and internet disruption as torrential rains accompanied by squally winds continued to lash the region.

It has been raining heavily since early morning on Monday with cyclonic winds, due to which the lakes and ponds in Chengalpattu district have filled up and the bus roads in all areas have been flooded. Due to flooding in Kilyar Bridge near Madhuranthakam, transport to ten villages has been affected. Mahabalipuram-Chengalpattu road is completely flooded and traffic has been cut off.

