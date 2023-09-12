Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka top new world rankings, US Open champion Coco Gauff claims career-high spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at US Open 2023 on Sep 9, 2023

Novak Djokovic reclaims the top spot in the ATP rankings after winning the US Open 2023 on September 10. The legendary Serbian entered the record books with the 24th Grand Slam title after clinching his fourth US Open title in singles and also snatched back the top spot from Carlos Alcaraz to become the world's no.1 tennis player on Tuesday.

In the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka replaced the French Open 2023 champion Iga Swiatek to top the new standings. Sabalenka lost in the US Open 2023 final to Coco Gauff but Swiatek's exit from the round of 16 ensured a top for the Belarus superstar. US Open 2023 champion Coco Gauff was boosted to the no.3 position to achieve her career-high rankings with a maiden Grand Slam title.

US Open 2023 ended with Djokovic claiming the 24th major and Gauff getting her hands on her maiden title. The former no.1 and tournament favourite Carlos Alcaraz suffered a defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal round and lost his crown to Djokovic again. In women's singles rankings, Iga Swiatek suffered a shocking exit in the round of 16 to lose her top spot after a 75-week run.

USA's star player Jessica Pegula slipped to fifth place after her exit in the round of 16 in the US Open 2023 but Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina remained in the fourth position in the new rankings despite her defeat in the third round.

Updated ATP Rankings:

Novak Djokovic - 11795 points (+1) Carlos Alcaraz - 8535 points (-1) Daniil Medvedev - 7280 points Holger Rune - 4710 points Stefanos Tsitsipas - 4615 points (+2)

Updated WTA Rankings:

Aryna Sabalenka - 9266 points (+1) Iga Swiatek - 8195 points (-1) Coco Gauff - 6165 points (+3) Elena Rybakina - 5790 points Jessica Pegula - 5755 points (-2)

Latest Sports News