Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Iga Swiatek set to face Coco gauff in French Open 2022 final

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff Live Streaming: When and where to watch French Open 2022 Final in India

Iga Swiatek is set to face Coco Gauff in women's singles finals on Saturday. Iga who currently ranks number one in the world is currently on a 34-match winning run. If she defeats Coco then she would match Venus Williams' streak of having a longest-winning run on the women's tour. but she has a strong challenge in the name of Coco Gauff and both these stars will square off in the women's singles finals on Saturday evening.

Iga had defeated Daria Kasatkina in the semifinal and Coco won against Martina Trevisan to reach the final clash.

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch the Final of French Open between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff​ on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4

Where can you watch Final of French Open between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff​ online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website

At what time and when does Final of French Open between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff​ start in India?

6:30 PM IST, Saturday (4th June)

Where is the Final of French Open between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff​ being played?

Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.