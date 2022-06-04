French Open 2022 | Iga Swiatek thrash Coco Gauff to win her 2nd French Open title

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @ROLANDGARROS Iga Swiatek after victory

In a match that lasted 1 hour and 8 minutes, Iga Swiatek absolutely thrashed Coco Gauff to win her 2nd Roland Garros championship. The 2-time champion won 6-1 and 6-3 to cap off an outstanding clay-court season. With this win, Swiatek has now a 100 per cent record in the Grand Slam Final, a winning streak of 35 matches, and 6th consecutive title to her name.

She was just a teenager when she won her maiden Roland Garros title two years ago. She now holds the joint record with Venus Williams to have the longest winning streak of the century. Before this victory, she won in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome.

Swiatek's journey to the final match:

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko - 1st round opponent

Swiatek began his French Open 2022 campaign against Lesia Tsurenko. She registered an easy win of (6-2, 6-0) over Tsurenko.

https://www.sonyliv.com/sports/roland-garros-2022-1700000901/tennis-hls-swiatek-vs-tsurenko-23-may-2022-1000171951?watch=true&utm_source=Google&utm_medium=Onebox&utm_campaign=Tennis_hls_RolandGarros_Swiatek-vs-Tsurenko

Iga Swiatek vs Alison Riske - 2nd round opponent

Swiatek scripted a (6-0, 6-2) victory ove Riske. After winning the match she made a 3-0 head-to head record against Riske. Also, all the three wins have come on clay court.

Iga Swiatek vs Danka Kovinic - 3rd round opponent

This was the first time that Swiatek and Kovinic clashed against each other in the main tour. Swiatek won against World no. 95 by (6-3, 7,5).

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen - 4th round opponent

This was the only time during the tournament so far that Swiatek dropped a set. However, she bounced back stronger two win by (6-7, 6-0, 6-2) and made a way to the quarterfinal.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula - Quarterfinal opponent

There was a controversial moment in Swiatek's quarterfinal match against Pegula in the opening set. That incident came at 3-3, and Swiatek won seven of the next eight games to take control at 6-3 4-1 and progressed to the semifinal.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Kasatkina - Semifinal opponent

Swiatek continued her winning streak to 34 after defeating Kasatkina by (6-2, 6-1).