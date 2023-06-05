French Open 2023: Djokovic breaks another Nadal's record, Alcaraz set quarter-final date with Tsitsipas

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in French Open 2023

With no surprises on Day 8 at the French Open 2023, title favorites Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarter-finals on Sunday, June 4. In one of the biggest matches of the tournament this year, the world no.1 Alcaraz beat Italian star Lorenzo Musetti to take his revenge for a defeat in last year's Hamburg Open final.

The US Open champion faced his first tough draw against Musetti but the game turned out as a one-sided affair. Alcaraz took just two hours and eight minutes to end the Italian's run at Roland-Garros to clinch an easy 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win. However, Alcaraz claimed it as his best match in the second Grand Slam of the year so far.

“I think this was my best match in the tournament so far,” Alcaraz said after the match. “Yeah, I think I played a good level.”

The 22-major champion Novak Djokovic also registered an easy 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Juan Pablo Varillas to continue his dream run in French Open. The Serbian legend is yet to lose a set in this year's French Open as he targets a record-breaking 23 Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, this is the 17th time the Serbian has reached the last-eight in Roland-Garros, breaking Rafael Nadal's record for 16 quarter-final appearances on clay.

In another big clash on Sunday, Stefanos Tsitsipas overcome Sebastian Ofner's challenge in round four. The Greek top-seeded star recorded a 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 win and will face Carlos Alcaraz in a highly-anticipated quarter-final clash on Tuesday, June 6. Djokovic will clash against the 11th seed Russian Karen Khachanov in the next round and potentially face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final.

In women's singles events, the world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka beat USA'a Sloane Stephens 7-6, 6-4 to reach the quarter-final. The Belarus star stretched her Grand Slam win run to 11 matches this year and will take on Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a mouth-watering last-eight fixture.

Latest Sports News