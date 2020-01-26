Tennys Sandgren reaches quarterfinals at Australian Open 2020, beats Fabio Fognini

Tennys Sandgren is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second time in three years after beating 12th-seeded Fabio Fognini in four sets in a heated match on Melbourne Arena.
Sandgren won the first set in a tiebreaker and then had an animated conversation with chair umpire Damien Dumusois regarding Fognini. It came as the Italian player took a bathroom break. Fognini received a point penalty to start the second set and then called for a trainer to bandage his blistered fingers. Sandgren will play either Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals.