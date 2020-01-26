Tennys Sandgren reaches quarterfinals at Australian Open 2020, beats Fabio Fognini

Image Source : AP Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. reacts to a line call during his fourth round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne

Tennys Sandgren is into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second time in three years after beating 12th-seeded Fabio Fognini in four sets in a heated match on Melbourne Arena.

Sandgren won the first set in a tiebreaker and then had an animated conversation with chair umpire Damien Dumusois regarding Fognini. It came as the Italian player took a bathroom break. Fognini received a point penalty to start the second set and then called for a trainer to bandage his blistered fingers. Sandgren will play either Roger Federer or Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals.