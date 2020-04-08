Sania Mirza shares photo of 'confused' Izhaan holding a racquet

Image Source : TWITTER Sania Mirza's son Izhaan

Tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday shared a photo of her son, Izhaan, with a tennis racquet in hand, looking confused. "I am pretty sure he's thinking what the fuss is all about? #IzhaanMirzaMalik". Sania said in her Twitter post.

The 21-day lockdown has kept the country at home and Sania is spending time with her family which includes Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik.

I am pretty sure he’s thinking what the fuss is all about ? 😂😏👶🏽🍼 #IzhaanMirzaMalik 🎾 pic.twitter.com/3VSyYLmyj4 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 8, 2020

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz commented on the post. "He is so cute. Mashallah," said Wahab.

Sania had earlier called for celebrities to be more sensitive towards those who are suffering due to the crisis that has been caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Aren't we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky."

Sania was on the comeback trail in tennis after giving birth to her first child. She won the Hobart International this year with women's doubles partner Nadia Kichenok in what was her first tournament in well over a year and last played at the Qatar Open in February.