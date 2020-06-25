That's a really important lesson to learn: Outgoing Wimbledon chief disappointed with images from Adria Tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES World No.1 Novak Djokovic

Outgoing Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis has said images from the tainted Adria Tour in Serbia and Croatia were disappointing.

"The images were disappointing and I think that ... what needs to come out of it is everybody involved - not just players, but administrators, organisers, entourages - understand that the protocols, rules and regulations are in place for a reason.

"That's a really important lesson to learn," Lewis told British media.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who had organised the exhibition event, recently drew a lot of flak and also tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife. Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki have all tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event.

Australia tennis star Nick Kyrgios hit out at Djokovic's father after the latter blamed Dimitrov for Adria Tour fiasco.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan, trained his guns at Dimitrov and claimed that he participated in the tournament while he was 'sick'.

"Why did it happen? Because the man (Dimitrov) probably came sick, from who knows where. He didn't get tested there, he was tested somewhere else," Srdjan told Croatian outlet RTL.

"I don't think that's right. He inflicted great damage to Croatia and to us as a family and to Serbia."

Kyrgios, who has been very critical of the event, wrote in his Instagram post as per Daily Mail: "Nah bruh don't push the blame."

Following the news that Djokovic and his wife have contracted the virus, the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.

