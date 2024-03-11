Monday, March 11, 2024
     
  WWE Monday Night RAW live: When and where to watch the event in India?

WWE Monday Night RAW live: When and where to watch the event in India?

WWE Monday Night RAW live: The Grandest Stage Them All - Wrestlemania is a little away now and things are getting more and more fascinating now. The Monday Night RAW is set to feature some intriguing battles also also has a championship match.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2024 22:14 IST
Monday RAW
Image Source : WWE Monday RAW

The newest episode of the WWE Monday Night RAW will unfold on March 11 as the build-up for the Wrestlemania 40 continues. In this episode of the weekly RAW, there are set to be some interesting battles unfolding and things will get more fascinating for the Grandest Stage of Them All. 

This RAW is set to feature a championship match and a championship contender bout too. Damian Priest could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Seth Rollins in what could be a major twist in the Wrestlemania co-main event. 

Currently, Rollins has minimum focus on Damian and The Judgement Day member could sense this opportunity to submit his MITB briefcase and go on to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Notably, a title bout for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will take place on RAW tonight as Kabuki Warriors will aim to defend their title against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark. 

Things are set to take a fascinating move for the Intercontinental Championship too as six contenders will be fighting for the title opportunity against Gunther. Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and JD McDonagh will be involved in a gauntlet match and the winner of the bout will face Gunther at The Show of Shows later in April. 

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch are also set to lock horns after tensions flare up between the two. Becky interrupted Morgan's match two weeks ago at the RAW before Morgan gave it back to Becky last week. They are set to face each other now. 

WWE Raw live telecast in India

The Monday Night RAW will be aired live in India at 5:30 AM on Tuesday. Fans can catch the action on Sony Sports Network and can also turn to the WWE Network if they are premium users. Sony Ten 3 will air the show with Hindi commentary. It will also stream live on Sony Liv, Jio TV, and Airtel TV.

