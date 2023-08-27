World Championships Javelin Throw final Live: Neeraj Chopra leading with 88.17m throw, Arshad on second

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest

World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final 2023 Live: Neeraj Chopra leading with 88.17m throw, Arshad on second

World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final 2023 Live: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a historic gold at the World Championships final in Budapest as he goes head to head against his Pakistan opponent Arshad Nadeem. As many as eight Indians will be competing in the final of the world championships, three in javelin throw including Neeraj, DP Manu and Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary in 3000m steeplechase and the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh in men’s 4x400m relay. Chopra sent his javelin 88.77 m on the first attempt in the qualification round, which helped him seal his place in the Paris Olympics as well.

Follow all the live updates of Neeraj Chopra's final event in the World Championships:

