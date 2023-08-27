World Championships Javelin Throw final Live: Neeraj Chopra leading with 88.17m throw, Arshad on second

Monday, August 28, 2023
     
World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final 2023 Live: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a historic gold at the World Championships final in Budapest as he goes head to head against his Pakistan opponent Arshad Nadeem.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2023 0:46 IST
World Athletics Championships Javelin Throw Final 2023 Live: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a historic gold at the World Championships final in Budapest as he goes head to head against his Pakistan opponent Arshad Nadeem. As many as eight Indians will be competing in the final of the world championships, three in javelin throw including Neeraj, DP Manu and Kishore Jena, Parul Chaudhary in 3000m steeplechase and the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh in men’s 4x400m relay. Chopra sent his javelin 88.77 m on the first attempt in the qualification round, which helped him seal his place in the Paris Olympics as well.

Follow all the live updates of Neeraj Chopra's final event in the World Championships:

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Arshad throws 87.15 in his fourth attempt, Neeraj stays at the top

    Arshad Nadeem continues to breathe down Neeraj Chopra's neck as he covers another huge distance of 87.15 but Neeraj stays at the top. Neeraj covered a distance of 84.64m in his fourth attempt.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India and Pakistan at No. 1 and No. 2, who would have thought?

    Who would have thought in their wildest dreams that amid the dominance of Czech Republic Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Weber, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, the two arch-rivals will be No.1 and No. 2 after first three attempts?

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj gets to 86.32m throw in the third attempt, Nadeem gets closer

    Neeraj Chopra continued his golden run with another superb throw in his third attempt at 86.32 metres while Arshad Nadeem got agonisingly close to his Indian opponent's throw with a massive 87.82 metre throw.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:25 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Arshad gets to 82.81, Kishore Jena goes even better

    Not just Neeraj Chopra, his fellow Indian Kishore Jena too went a notch better in his second attempt with an 82.82 metre thrown, 0.01 more than Arshad Nadeem's second attempt.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj clocks a bullet throw at 88.17m, currently at the top

    After a scratchy start, Neeraj Chopra got to his best just in the second attempt covering a distance of 88.17m and is currently at the top. The closest to him currently is Germany's Julian Weber with 85.79m throw.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Nadeem gets to 74.80 in first attempt, DP Manu hits 78.44

    Neeraj Chopra's biggest competitor Arshad Nadeem had a quiet throw in the first attempt at 74.80 while the second Indian competitor in the event DP Manu got to a throw of 78.44.

  • Aug 28, 2023 12:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj Chopra throws foul in first attempt

    Neeraj Chopra had a foul start in his first attempt. Chopra did cover a distance of 79m with his javelin but the throw was invalid.

  • Aug 27, 2023 11:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj vs Arshad is the biggest attraction

    Eight times head-to-head and Neeraj has won every time against his Pakistan opponent Arshad Nadeem and will be hoping for the record to stay intact.

  • Aug 27, 2023 11:48 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Apart from Neeraj, two more Indian athletes in javelin throw final

    Neeraj Chopra might be the star attraction but DP Manu with an 81.31m throw and Kishore Jena with an 80.55 metra throw are also in the running in the 12-man final.

  • Aug 27, 2023 11:46 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a historic gold at the World Championships in Budapest

    Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing a historic gold in the World Championships final in Budapest after finishing second best last year. Neeraj with a nonchalant throw of 88.77m qualified not just for the worlds final but also the Paris Olympics.

