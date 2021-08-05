Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wishes pour in as India men's hockey team wins bronze; ends 41 years wait for Olympic medal

The Indian men's hockey team won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, ending nation's 41 year of wait for a podium finish at the Games. India defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match.

Team India made a commendable comeback from 1-3 down to score four goals on the trot, before conceding one in the final quarter. However, the Indian team were successful in warding off the German attacks, and the side's goalkeeper Sreejesh made the all-important save in the final seconds of the game to secure a podium finish for India.

The eight-time former gold-winners, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Simranjeet Singh (17th, 34th minutes) scored a brace, while Hardik Singh (27th), Harmanpreet Singh (29th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (31st) were the other goal getters for India.

Following the victory, people from the Indian sports fraternity took to their official social media profiles to congratulate the men's hockey team.

"An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia," wrote India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra.

Former Indian cricketer and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the side and lauded Sreejesh for the last-minute penalty corner save. "Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India! A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing. Entire India is immensely proud!" wrote Tendulkar.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who will also take part in the Tokyo Olympics, took to his Twitter account to congratulate the Indian team.

The former captain of India men's hockey team Viren Rasquinha said that it was a proud moment for him.

Here's how the other members of the sports fraternity wished the Indian men's hockey team: