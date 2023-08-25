WATCH: Neeraj Chopra produces record-breaking throw to qualify for finals of World Athletics Championships

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEFIKRAMUSAFIR Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships on August 25, 2023

India's ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra produces another record-breaking throw at the ongoing World Athletics Championships qualification round on Friday, August 25. Neeraj recorded an 88.77m throw on his first attempt to enter the finals of the World Athletics Championships 2023 and mainly qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

India's wait for the first medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 continues but Neeraj's qualification for the final raises their hopes for the glory. Neeraj is the only Indian athlete to win the silver medal in the tournament's history and now is tipped to claim the gold medal this year.

Making his return from the injury, Neeraj was excellent with his run-up and release with no extra effort or boost needed for his throw. He appreciated the crowd behind him wide open arms with a big confident smile on his face.

Watch Neeraj Chopra's throw at World Athletics Championships 2023:

The 25-year-old Javelin star also registered his season-best throw on Friday. His previous best throw came during the Doha Diamond League in May 2023 with an 88.67m throw. He also recorded an 88.66m throw at the Lausanne Diamond League in June to continue his dominance in the sport.

Meanwhile, apart from Neeraj, Germany's Julian Weber, Poland's Dawid Wenger and India's DP Manu were the only four athletes to reach the 80-meter mark on Friday. Weber registered an 82.39m throw on his second attempt while Manu clocked the 81.31m throw to finish in the top three from Group A after all three attempts.

WAC 2023 - Group A final standings

Neeraj Chopra - 88.77m (Q)

Julian Weber (GER) - 82.39

DP Manu (IND) - 81.31

Dawid Wegner (POL) - 81.25

Toni Kuusela (FIN) - 79.27m

Roderick Dean (JPN) - 78.57

Anderson Peters (GRN) - 78.49

Julius Yego (KEN) - 78.42

Patriks Gailums (LAT) - 77.43

Kenji Ogura (JPN) - 76.65

Capers Williamson (USA) - 76.10

Douw Smit (RSA) - 75.03

Felise Sosaia (FRA) - 74.80

Curtis Thompson (USA) - 74.21

Leandro Ramos (POR) - 74.03

Gatis Cakss (LAT) - 73.42

Pedro Rodrigues (BRA) - 72.34

DP Manu (IND) - 81.31

Dawid Wegner (POL) - 81.25

Latest Sports News