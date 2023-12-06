Volleyball Club World Championships: Full schedule, teams and streaming; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X Ahmedabad defenders.

Volleyball Club World Championships: The 17th edition of the Volleyball Club World Championships is being held in India for the first time as the world's top volleyball players will be in action in Bengaluru. The tournament is set to be played across four days as the nation gears up for the event.

There will be six teams participating in the Club World Championships event and India will also be having a side representing the nation. Ahmedabad defenders will carry the responsibility of leading the nation as they form a part of the six-team event. Other than them, Italy's Sir Safety Susa Pergua, Brazil's Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Minas Tenis Clube, Japan's Suntory Sunbirds Club and Turkey's Halkbank Spor Kulubu will also be in action.

Teams division and format

The six teams are divided into two Pools namely - A and B. Ahmedabad Defenders are placed in Pool A alongside Itambé Minas and Sir Sicoma Perugia. Pool B features teams including Halkbank Spor Kulübü, Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Suntory Sunbirds. The teams will face each other once in round-robin stage and the top two from each Pool will make it to the semifinal.

Ahmedabad defenders schedule

Ahmedabad defenders will be in action in the second match of the event. They will face Itambé Minas in the evening at 8:30 PM. Halkbank Spor Kulübü and Suntory Sunbirds will kick off the tournament with the opening match at 5 PM.

The Indian club will then face Sir Sicoma Perugia in their last Pool match. All the teams will be facing each other once before we move into the semifinals of the tournament. The semifinals will be played on December 9, followed by the summit clash on December 10.

When and where to watch Volleyball Club World Championship 2023?

The fans can catch the action live on Sony TV, while Fan Code will be doing the live streaming online.

Full Schedule

December 6

Halkbank SK vs Suntory Sunbirds

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Itambe Minas

December 7

Sada Cruzeiro Volei vs Suntory Sunbirds

Sir Sicoma Perugia vs Itambe Minas

December 8

Halkbank SK vs Sada Cruzeiro Volei

Ahmedabad Defenders vs Sir Sicoma Perugia

December 9

Semifinal 1

Semifinal 2

December 10

Third place match

Final

