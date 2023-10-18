'Upset my marriage plans': Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Supreme Court's verdict on same-sex marriage

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Dutee Chand at Jakarta Asian Games in May 2018

India's fastest woman athlete Dutee Chand expressed her disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on same-sex marriage on Wednesday, October 18. India's top court delivered a historic judgement on pleas seeking same-sex marriage validation on Tuesday. Court said that the law does not recognise the right to marry and it is up to Parliament to make law for it.

Dutee Chand, who famously won two Silver medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, revealed her feelings after learning the verdict the apex court delivered. She said that the top court's ruling upsets her marriage plans with her long-term partner and added that she is hoping Parliament passes the law allowing same-sex marriages.

“I plan to marry my partner Monalisa. But the decision of the apex court has upset all plans. I have been living with Monalisa for five years. We are happy together and as adults, we have every right to make our own decisions. We hope Parliament passes a law allowing same-sex marriages," Dutee was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The 27-year-old sprinter became the first Indian athlete to come out as gay in 2019 after the Supreme Court's decision to decriminalise gay sex relationships in India. She has been living with her partner Monalisa since 2018 and demanded a 'normal life' for queer people on Thursday.

"We are not forcing anyone to be in a relationship with us. We do it by our choice. I think we should also be allowed to lead a life as per our choice. Why can't we lead a normal life? Several countries have granted recognition to same-sex marriage, what is the problem of legalising it in India? Like the queer people have the right to vote, they should also be allowed to marry a person of their choice," Dutee told Indian Express.

