Squash World Cup: India qualify for semi-final with a dominant win over South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India Squash team

India have qualified for the semi-final of the ongoing Squash World Cup at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai. The tournament is happening in the city after a gap of 12 years and will go on till June 17. India won their first two matches of the tournament, against Hong Kong China and South Africa, to make it to the last four of the competition. They still have a group game against Japan left and will be eyeing a top spot in the group.

Meanwhile, in their latest game, India defeated South Africa comfortably 4-0 with Tanvi Khanna, Saurav Ghosal, Joshna Chinappa and Abhay Singh registered comfortable victories against their respective opponents. Tanvi went past Hayley Ward winning in four games by 7-4, 7-2, 3-7 and 7-2. While Ghosal won his match against Dewald van Niekirk in three games, Chinappa lost one but won three games to take the encounter against Lizelle Muller.

She was delighted after winning match and stated that a good day in the middle helps her sleep better in the night. "I want to be the best there is, and the best there ever was, but I want to do it in the right way so that I’m remembered in the right way. For me, doing it the right way is very important. It helps me sleep better at night and I think it’s the most important thing in life, to be happy in life and do things in the correct way," she said after the match.

Results of India vs South Africa encounter:

India beat South Africa 4-0 (Tanvi Khanna beat Hayley Ward 7-4, 7-2, 3-7, 7-2; Saurav Ghosal beat Dewald van Niekerk 7-6, 7-4, 7-1; Joshna Chinappa beat Lizelle Muller 7-4, 7-3, 3-7, 7-1; Abhay Singh beat Jean-Pierre Brits 7-4, 3-7, 7-6, 7-5).

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News