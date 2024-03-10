French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinch maiden BWF title of 2024 season

Follow us on Image Source : BWF Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at BWF tournament

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their first win of the season by clinching the prestigious BWF French Open 2024 title on Sunday. The top-ranked pair defeated Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-16 in straight games in the men's doubles.

Having lost straight three BWF finals, the world no.1 pair dominated their opponents with an easy win in 36 minutes. They were famously beaten in the finals of the Malaysia Masters and Indian Open in January this year but ended their final hoodoo ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

This was the seventh BWF World Tour title for Satwik-Chirag and the second at the French Open Super 750 having won the previous in 2019.

BWF French Open Super 750 winners:

Men's singles - Shi Yu Qi (China) beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn Women's singles - An Si Young (South Korea) beat Akane Yamaguchi Men's doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (India) beat Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan Women's doubles - Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan (China) beat Nami Masuyama-Chiharu Shida Mixed doubles - Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping (China) beat Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung

