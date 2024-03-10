Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
  5. French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty clinch maiden BWF title of 2024 season

The world no.1 badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India defeated Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei by 21-11, 21-17 to clinch their first BWF title of the 2024 season at French Open Super 750.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2024 23:07 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Image Source : BWF Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at BWF tournament

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended their first win of the season by clinching the prestigious BWF French Open 2024 title on Sunday. The top-ranked pair defeated Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 21-16 in straight games in the men's doubles. 

Having lost straight three BWF finals, the world no.1 pair dominated their opponents with an easy win in 36 minutes. They were famously beaten in the finals of the Malaysia Masters and Indian Open in January this year but ended their final hoodoo ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

This was the seventh BWF World Tour title for Satwik-Chirag and the second at the French Open Super 750 having won the previous in 2019.

BWF French Open Super 750 winners:

  1. Men's singles - Shi Yu Qi (China) beat Kunlavut Vitidsarn 
  2. Women's singles - An Si Young (South Korea) beat Akane Yamaguchi
  3. Men's doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (India) beat Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan
  4. Women's doubles - Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan (China) beat Nami Masuyama-Chiharu Shida
  5. Mixed doubles - Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping (China) beat Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yu Jung

More to follow...

