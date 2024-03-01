Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL final: When and where to watch Pro Kabaddi League showdown clash?

Follow us on Image Source : PKL Puneri Paltan face Haryana Steelers in PKL 10 final.

After nearly three months of heated competition, the Pro Kabaddi League is set to witness a new winner on Saturday when Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in the final of the 10th season. After thrashing the opposition teams on their way to the final, the Paltan are looking to get one more over the Steelers in the finale.

Well led by raider Mohit Goyal, defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and all-rounder Aslam Inamdar, the Paltan side was the leader of the points table after 22 matches in the league stage. They won a whopping 17 games, lost just 2 and played three ties. As they were the table-toppers, they made a direct entry into the semis and then eased past Patna Pirates 37-21 in the semifinal.

The Steelers have done their job pretty well too. They finished fifth in the league stage in the 12-team points table and had to clear an extra hurdle of playing the eliminators. The top two teams reach the semis, while the rest four feature in Eliminator 1 and 2. The Steelers outclassed Gujarat Giants 42-25 and were made to work hard for their win in the semifinal against Jaipur Pink Panthers, where they won 31-27.

Here are the live-streaming details of the final

When will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 final take place?

The final will take place on March 1, 2024, at 8 PM IST

Where will the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 final take place?

The final of the PKL 10 season will be held at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Where to watch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 final on TV?

Fans can watch the PKL 10 final on TV on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers PKL 10 final online?

Fans can watch the PKL 10 final on TV on Disney+ Hotstar

Haryana Steelers squad:

K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Ghanshyam Magar, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit

Puneri Paltan squad:

Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep