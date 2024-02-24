PKL 10 Playoffs: Schedule, teams, when and where to watch matches live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PRO KABADDI PKL 10 playoffs will kick off on Saturday, February 24 in Hyderabad with a couple of eliminator matches

After almost three months of rigorous kabaddi, 132 matches and some outstanding level of skill on display, six teams have made it through to the playoffs of the 2024 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). There will be four matches before the big finale with the teams finishing from 3 to 6 will be up against each other in a couple of eliminators. The teams winning in the eliminators will face the top two sides in the semi-finals. The winner of the semis will then fight for the PKL trophy.

It has been a long yet exciting season of PKL with several star players being associated with new teams. This has helped in some of the less-popular teams make it through to the playoffs and the PKL League Commissioner Anupam Goswami was confident that the playoffs and the finale will be as exciting and thrilling for the viewers. "PKL Season 10 has been very special because we have returned to the kabaddi catchments of each of our 12 franchise's homes after 4 years, even as the broadcast and OTT consumption of our league-stage matches has grown so impressively. Now we are confident that the PKL Season 10 Playoffs and Finale will set new thresholds for quality of competition as well as spectator and viewer engagement," Goswami said in a Star Sports release.

Here's all you want to know about the PKL 10 playoffs:

Schedule

February 24

Eliminator 1: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates - 8 PM IST

Eliminator 2: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM IST

February 26

Semi-final 1: Puneri Paltan vs Winner Eliminator 1 - 8 PM IST

Semi-final 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner Eliminator 2 - 9 PM IST

February 28

Final: Winner Semi-final 1 vs Winner Semi-final 2 - 8 PM IST

PKL 10 playoffs live telecast and streaming

The PKL 10 playoffs will be live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and the matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels. All the matches will take place at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.