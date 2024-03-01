PKL 10 final: Puneri Paltan crowned champions after dominant win over Haryana Steelers

Follow us on Image Source : PKL/X Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers in PKL 10 final in Hyderabad on March 1, 2024

Puneri Paltan clinched their maiden title with a dominant win against Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 final on Friday. Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat dominated the arena to guide Pune to a record 28-25 win over Haryana at Hayderabad's GMC Balayogi Sports Complex.

After utter dominance in the PKL 10 league stages with 96 points, Puneri Paltan continued their impressive performance in the final. Pankaj Mohite bagged five early points to give Pune a narrow 13-10 lead in the first half and then claimed four more in the second half.

The Paltans took a lead with Sanket Sawant's tackle and then Pankaj broke the play with a 4-point raid. Both teams' defence was in top form with brilliant blocks and tackles. Manpreet Singh-led Haryana managed to make a late comeback in the first half by saving all out.

PKL 10 final lineups:

Puneri Paltans starting seven: Aslam Mustafa, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Haryana Steelers starting seven: Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Ashish, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

