Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony venue and time unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The official Omega Olympic countdown clock located beside the River Seine in Paris

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be held at 7:30 PM local time along the River Seine on July 26, the organisers confirmed after the final Coordination Commission meeting on Friday.

In an unprecedented move, this will be the first time the Olympic Games opening ceremony will take place outside the stadium setting. Over 3,00,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony after the government slashed capacity by half citing security concerns on March 6.

Over 10,000 athletes will parade on boats on the river Seine through a 6 km route in the opening ceremony.

"An unprecedented experience, using the natural light of the setting sun with all its nuances to illuminate the river promenade of all the world's best athletes along the Seine, in the heart of the capital,” the organisers of the Paris Olympics said.

The final Coordination Commission meeting took place in Paris on Friday where the committee chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant shared their vision to deliver unprecedented experience in the upcoming Olympic Games.

“Paris 2024 is on track to deliver their exceptional Games vision. With the continued support of stakeholders, they are incredibly focused on what's ahead and on the ultimate goal of delivering spectacular, impactful and sustainable Games,” the Coordination Commission Chair, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant said on Friday. “This vision will begin to materialise with the start of the Olympic Torch Relay, which begins in just over a month. As we enter this final phase, the Relay will serve as a catalyst, marking a key milestone of the operational activities for the Organising Committee, but also amplifying engagement and excitement, which continues to grow as we draw nearer to the Games.”

More to follow...