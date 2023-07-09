OCA grants Indian Olympic Association additional one week for sending wrestlers' names for Asian Games 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Indian Olympic Association has gotten an additional week for sending wrestlers' name for Asian Games 2023

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been granted a week's time additionally till July 22 for sending the wrestlers' names for the Asian Games 2023 after the apex body had asked for time till August 5. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has set July 15 as the deadline for all the nations to send the list of the names of their athletes but IOA was provided an extension of one week under "exceptional circumstances."

The exception came after IOA's top management including President PT Usha, Senior Vice President Ajay Patel and Joint Secretary Kalyan Chaubey attended the General Assembly in Bangkok.

Speaking to PTI, a source close to IOA's ad-hoc panel said, "The IOA officials tried their best but the OCA gave a week's extension and that too they (OCA) said was being granted under exceptional circumstances. So, this is the final and we have to send names of our wrestlers by July 22."

While the demand from IOA was till August 5 but the source said that an extension beyond July 22 wasn't possible. "They (OCA) do not want to do something exceptional for India only. So, further extension is not possible, this (July 22) is the final," the source added

The IOA president PT Usha had written to the OCA seeking an extension in the deadline for six protesting wrestlers so that they can get enough time to prepare for the trials ahead of the Asian Games to be held in the Chinese city, Hangzhou starting September 23, followed by the World Championships.

The IOA ad-hoc panel's earlier exemption for the six wrestlers had invited widespread furore. The wrestlers were conveyed that they just had to compete against the winners of trials in a one-bout competition which was protested by other wrestlers, coaches and their families. Now it remains to be seen if those six wrestlers will go through the usual two-stage trial or just a single bout.

