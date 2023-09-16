Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live: When and where to watch Diamond League final in India on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Neeraj Chopra is one of the six athletes in the javelin throw entry list for the Diamond League final

An Asian Games gold, a Commonwealth Games gold, an Olympics gold, a Diamond League title and a World Championship gold - India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has won everything that is there to be won as an athlete in Javelin Throw at just the age of 25. Neeraj Chopra will be giving an existential crisis to half of the youth of India of the same age but there's so much more to be won and conquered for the Haryana lad and the first step of the next journey is the opportunity to repeat his 2022 heroics in the Diamond League in Eugene, United States.

In Zurich last year, Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win a title at the Diamond League with an 88.44m throw. A 90-metre mark still eludes one of India's greatest Indian athletes but as Chopra mentioned after winning the world championship medal when it has to come, it will eventually come, which it will.

Neeraj will be one of the six athletes in the entry list for the men's javelin throw event among Anderson Peters (Grenada), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), Curtis Thompson (United States), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Oliver Helander (Finland). Chopra's biggest challenge will be Vadlejch, who won the Zurich leg, the only one Chopra lost in the run up to the final, having won in Doha and Lausanne.

Chopra will be the only Indian athlete competing at the Diamond League finals. Even though long jumper Murali Sreesankar and 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable also qualified for the final, they pulled their name from the event in preparation for the Asian Games.

When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event in Diamond League final 2023 in India on TV and on OTT?

The men's javelin throw event featuring Neeraj Chopra at the Diamond League finals in Eugene begins at 12:50 AM IST on Sunday, September 17. The Diamond League finals will be broadcasted live on TVon Sports18 channel and the live streaming of the event will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

