Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch event online, on TV?

Neeraj Chopra is set to begin his Javelin throw campaign at Doha Diamond League on Friday. India's star Javelin thrower achieved a historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals last year. He is all set to defend his title. He will be up againstTokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, World Champion Anderson Peters, European champion Julian Weber and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott in the tournament.

Here are all the live streaming details:​

When is Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2023?

The event is on May 5, Friday.

At what time will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2023 start in India?

The event will start around 10:14 PM IST.

Where will be Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2023 telecasted on TV in India?

The final will be telecasted on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD in India.

Where will be Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2023 streamed online?

The final can be watched online on the JioCinema app in India.

What is the venue of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League 2023?

The final will be played at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha.

