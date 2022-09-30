National Games 2022: PM Narendra Modi says nepotism has impacted athletes and their growth

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@PMOINDIA) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening ceremony of National Games 202

Highlights The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by over 100,000 spectators

Gujarat's swimming star Maana Patel brought the symbolic Torch of Unity into the arena

Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu also graced the event

National Games 2022: In yet another attempt by the country to emerge as a sporting nation, the 36th National Games were declared open at the Narendra Modi International Stadium on September 30, 2022. The opening ceremony which had a remarkable light and sound show witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the games. More than one lakh spectators turned up for the opening ceremony. The 36th edition of the National Games will be contested by more than 8000 athletes from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praises on Indian athletes for making the country proud on numerous occasions by winning medals at various international events such as the Olympics. PM Modi also highlighted how his government has wholeheartedly supported the athletes and helped them prepare well for the international stage. The opening ceremony also saw Olympic Javelin Throw Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in attendance. The 36th edition of the National Games will go on till 12th October 2022.

The Indian Prime Minister further said:

The country's sportspersons were capable in the past too. This movement of winning medals (at international sporting events) could have started earlier too. But, instead of professionalism, there was nepotism and corruption in sports. We have cleaned the system and pumped in new confidence among the youth. But now, the mood and temperament of the nation has changed. Our sportspersons have continued a tradition of being the first and the best which started in 2014. Your victory in sports will pave the way for the country's success in other fields. The soft power of sports will significantly improve our country's image.

Prime Minister Modi also said that Indian sportspersons these days take part in more than 300 international sporting meets. The Indian Prime Minister added that the country's reputation in global sporting events is increasing.

(Inputs from PTI)

