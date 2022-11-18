HISTORIC | Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman paddler to reach semifinals of the Asian Cup TT Tournament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manika Batra | File Photo

In what can only be termed as a historic day, Manika Batra became the only Indian women Paddler to reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament.

It is worth noting that the star player, ranked 44, beat Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3, ranked 23, in a thrilling quarterfinals. Manika has been in splendid form this season, earlier beating world No. 7 Chen Xingtong on Thursday in the round of 16.

Her next encounter will be with the winner of the match between Jeon Jihee of Korea and Mima Ito of Japan.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News