Friday, November 18, 2022
     
HISTORIC | Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman paddler to reach semifinals of the Asian Cup TT Tournament

Manika has been in splendid form this season, earlier beating world No. 7 Chen Xingtong on Thursday in the round of 16.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2022 16:49 IST
Image Source : PTI Manika Batra | File Photo

In what can only be termed as a historic day, Manika Batra became the only Indian women Paddler to reach the semifinals of the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament. 

It is worth noting that the star player, ranked 44, beat Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3, ranked 23, in a thrilling quarterfinals. Manika has been in splendid form this season, earlier beating  world No. 7 Chen Xingtong on Thursday in the round of 16. 

Her next encounter will be with the winner of the match between Jeon Jihee of Korea and Mima Ito of Japan.

More to follow...

