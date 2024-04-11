Legendary footballer O.J. Simpson, acquitted in wife's murder, dies of cancer at age 76

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Orenthal James Simpson at Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 2, 2008

The star USA footballer Orenthal James Simpson, aka O.J. Simpson, died of cancer at the age of 76 on April 10, his family confirmed through an X post on Thursday.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," OJ Simpson's family said in X post. " He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace, the Simpson Family."

Simpson was famously charged with the murder of his wife and her friend in 1994 which overshadowed his legendary 11-year-old spell in the National Football League. He was acquitted after a publicised trial but was again arrested and sentenced to 33 years in jail for an armed robbery and kidnapping at the Las Vega Hotel in 2007.

The former Buffalo Bills running back was granted an early parole by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation in December 2021.

More to follow...