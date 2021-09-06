Kho Kho coach Sumit Bhatia gets ‘Best Coach Award’

Follow us on Image Source : KKFI Sumit Bhatia (right) won the state's best coach award in New Delhi on Sunday.

Kho Kho coach Sumit Bhatia bagged the ‘Best Coach Award’ at the state teachers’ award ceremony, organised by the Delhi Government at ThyagRaj Stadium here. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia presented the trophy to Sumit.

Sumit is a coach in Delhi Sports Branch. He has got a centre at GGSSS NO 3 Badarpur where children of Badarpur and South Delhi are given training in Kho-Kho. He has also trained international Kho Kho player Praveen Nisha.

In 2016, Nisha played in the 12th South Asian Games as a Vice Captain and won a Gold medal for India. In 2016, Sumit was appointed as coach of Indian women's team for third Asian Kho kho Championship in DAV Sector 37. The team later won Gold. He was a Coach of Indian Women team in 4th Asian kho kho Championship as well but the event got postponed due to Covid 19.

After being honoured here, Sumit thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Asha Agarwal, DDE Sports, Sanjay Kumar Ambasta DDE Sports.

He also thanked Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal and General Secretary MS Tyagi for their support. He expressed hope that the indigenous sport - Kho Kho- would achieve new heights in the country and abroad.