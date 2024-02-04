IOA president PT Usha confirms formal dialogue with Future Host Commission of IOC on hosting 2036 Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PT Usha at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha confirmed India's formal dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on hosting the 2036 Olympics on Sunday, February 4.

Primer Minister Narendra Modi announced India's plans to host the 2036 Summer Olympics games during his speech at the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14, 2023. But this is the first time IOA has confirmed official talks with the selection commission.

"The IOA is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC regarding hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India as per the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister," PT Usha said in an IOA statement on Sunday.

It's up to IOA to declare India's interest in hosting the Olympic Games while the government provides financial backing to build the required infrastructure. After India's record-shattering performance at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, the legendary Indian athlete said that the country should bid for the 2036 Olympics.

