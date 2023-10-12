International Olympic Committee suspends Russian Olympic Committee with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IOA President Thomas Bach

In a major development, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee with immediate effect on Thursday, October 12. The decision was taken by the executive board of the international committee after the Russian Olympic Committee included the regional sports organisations which are officially part of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine on October 5.

"The Russian Olympic Committee is no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee, as defined in the Olympic Charter, and cannot receive any funding from the Olympic Movement. As stated in the IOC’s position and recommendations of 28 March 2023, which remain fully in place, the IOC reserves the right to decide about the participation of individual neutral athletes with a Russian passport in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at the appropriate time," IOC statement said.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News