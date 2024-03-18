Indian Olympic Association dissolves ad hoc committee for wrestling

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WFI president Sanjay Singh

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to dissolve the ad hoc committee placed to oversee operations at the Wrestling Federation of India on Monday, March 18. The IOA's decision came after the ad hoc committee successfully conducted the selection trials and after United World Wrestling (UWW) decided to lift the ban on WFI.

"The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOAas per directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," IOA order said. "Consequent upon the aforementioned developments, there is no further need of running the activities of the WFI through an Adhoc Committee.

"However, as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee/Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities. Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the election of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines. This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI."

After the UWW's ban for not conducting the elections on time, the centre stepped in and instructed the IOA to form an ad-hoc panel to oversee all the operations at WFI on December 27, 2023. Indian wrestlers also participated in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou under the UWW flag.

The ad hoc committee led by chairman Bhupender Singh Bajwa recently conducted the selection trials for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan next month after the WFI president Sanjay Singh-led panel backed out on its decision to conduct trials.