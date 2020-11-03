Indian archery team's support staff member tests positive for COVID-19, training resumes

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

A support staff member of the Indian archery team training at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) here has tested positive for COVID-19 but the camp resumed after a two-day break, the Sports Authority of India said on Wednesday.

The SAI said it is getting RT-PCR test conducted for all national campers as per the protocol.

The support staff member, who tested positive for the virus on October 30, is undergoing treatment at a special COVID-care hospital in Pune outside the premises of ASI.

Following the COVID-19 positive case, the training camp was suspended for two days -- October 31 and November 1 -- but resumed on Tuesday.

"All precautions were taken with campers being isolated and restricted to their respective rooms for those two days. With due Covid precautions and monitoring of temperature, the camp has resumed with effect from November 2," the SAI said in a release.

According to SAI, the said person underwent a 14-day quarantine after joining the camp on October 7 and was a part of training for nine days.

"During quarantine, two RT-PCR tests were conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedures established by the Sports Authority of India. Concerned staff had tested negative before joining campers for training," it said.

