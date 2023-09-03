India TV Sports Wrap on September 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match was called off after India's first innings in Pallekele. The Men in Blue posted 266 but the top three struggled to find rhythm and were dismissed cheaply. In a show with India TV, India's former chief selector Chetan Sharma opened on the struggle of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the other part of the world, Indian athlete Avinash Sable confirmed his ticket for the Diamond League finals. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 3.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

'Never seen Shubman Gill play like this': Chetan Sharma calls mistakes made by India's top three vs Pakistan

Former chief selector Chetan Sharma was baffled to see how Shubman Gill approached in the match against Pakistan

'Played extra fast bowler and batted first': Chetan Sharma rubbishes India's decision at toss vs PAK

Chetan Sharma criticised the Indian team for playing an extra pacer and batting first in the match against Pakistan

Pakistan become first team to scalp all ten wickets in Asia Cup with pacers

Babar Azam's team became the first team to take 10 wickets with pacers in an Asia Cup match

Afghanistan face Bangladesh in match number 4 in Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will have a crack at each other in match four

Avinash Sable qualifies for his maiden Diamond League final, will join Neeraj Chopra, M Sreeshankar in Eugene

India's Avinash Sable qualifies for the Diamond League final to be held in Eugene

Carlos Alcaraz reaches round 4 in US Open, Cameron Norrie crashes out

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz D Evans in round three to progress into the round four in US Open 2023

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden reach third round in US Open

India's Rohan Bopanna and Australia's Matthew Ebden have reached into the third round of US Open

Sainz beats formidable Verstappen to pole at Italian GP

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz edged past Red Bull's Max Verstappen to take pole at Italian GP

India beat Bangladesh in their SAFF U-16 opener

India edged past Bangladesh in their SAFF U-16 Cup opener

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, East Bengal to face-off in Durand Cup final

Mohun Bagan will take on East Bengal in the final of Durand Cup

