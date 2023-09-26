India TV Sports Wrap on September 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

India's contingent for the Hangzhou Asian Games is slowly but steadily building momentum. India are currently sixth on the medal tally with a total of 11 medals (two gold, three silver and six bronze medals). India's men's hockey team is a prime medal contender. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side won the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament recently and have already won two matches in Hangzhou convincingly. Meanwhile, in the cricketing circuit England will take on Ireland in the third ODI while Bangladesh will square off against New Zealand in the final match of their ongoing bilateral contest.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India beat Singapore 16-1 in men's hockey

The Harmanpreet Singh-led team India outclassed Singapore in a one-sided affair in the ongoing Asian Games.

India's Bhavani Devi loses pre-quarters of women's individual sabre

Bhavani Devi's impressive run in the Asian Games came to a halt after a loss in the pre-quarters of the women's individual sabre event in fencing.

Ankita Raina eases into quarterfinals of women's singles

India's ace tennis sensation Ankita Raina won her pre quarterfinal match to book a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Asian Games.

Indian men's squash team defeats Singapore

Harinder Singh, Saurav Ghoshal and Abhay Singh helped India beat Singapore in the men's squash event of the Asian Games.

Avtar Singh crashes out of men's 100 kg judo event

Indai's Avtar Singh crashed out of the tournament with injury and lost his pre-quarterfinal event.

Ramita and Divyansh finish fourth in 10m air rifle mixed team event

The pair of Ramita and Divyansh Singh Panwar lost their bronze medal match to end at the fourth position.

England eye series win over Ireland

England will take on Ireland in Bristol in the 3rd ODI to claim the ODI series.

Bangladesh look to gain winning momentum ahead of ODI World Cup

The Bangladesh cricket team is 1-0 behind in the ongoing three-match series and would like to win the third one-dayer to level the series.

Aaron Finch feels Ravichandran Ashwin can't secure a place in India's World Cup squad

Former Australia skipper Finch mentioned that Ashwin might not break into India's 15-member squad for the marquee tournament.

India's Mayank Prajapati bows out of eSports: Streetfighter V

Mayank lost to Talal Rajikhan 2-1 to bow out of the tournament.

Latest Sports News