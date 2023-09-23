India TV Sports Wrap on September 23: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will officially get underway on Saturday, September 23 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Main Stadium. The opening ceremony of the multi-sporting event will start from 5:30 PM (IST) onwards. For India, the skipper of the men's hockey team Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag bearers during the opening ceremony. On the cricket field, Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI of their ongoing three-match series as both teams look to get some much-needed winning momentum on their side before the ODI World Cup.

Asian Games 2023: Opening ceremony to get underway at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Main Stadium

The multi-sport event will witness the participation of 45 countries this time around, with India featuring its largest-ever contingent. The President of the People's Republic of China XI Jinping. Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad among other dignitaries will grace the opening ceremony.

Asian Games 2023: India's schedule for September 23; Indian athletes to compete in Table Tennis and Sailing

Indian athletes will be in action across two sporting disciplines on Saturday, September 23 i.e. Sailing and Table Tennis.

Pakistan cancel pre-World Cup team bonding activity in Dubai due to visas delay

The Pakistan cricket team has cancelled its team bonding activity that was scheduled to take place in Dubai before flying to Hyderabad (India) for their first World Cup warm-up fixture. The Babar Azam-led side will play both their warm-up matches in Hyderabad.

CPL 2023: Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Jamaica Tallawahs to enter summit clash

Guyana have joined Trinbago Knight Riders in the summit clash of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2023 after a win in the Qualifier 2 over Jamaica.

Mohammad Nawaz only player in Pakistan's World Cup squad with prior experience of touring India

Pakistan's allrounder Nawaz is the only player in their 15-member World Cup squad with a prior experience of playing in India. Nawaz was a part of the Pakistan team that came to India for the T20 World Cup 2016.

ECB set to offer multi-year contracts to players to quell rising franchise threat

The England Cricket Board is set offer multi-year contracts to its players amid rising threats of faranchise competitions around the world.

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters open up on incident of alleged racism

As per reports Ryan Williams, a Bengaluru FC player allegedly hurled racial remarks on Kerala's Aiban Dohling during the curtain raiser of ISLs 10th season.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana Jyoti leave controversial past behind ahead of Asian Games semifinal clash

Captains of both Bangladesh and the Indian women's cricket team mentioned that they are willing to move forward from the recent controversial bilateral series that saw Harmanpreet Kaur cop a two-match ban.

Mohammed Shami supports India's rotation policy

India's veteran pacer Shami believes that India's rotaion policy is important for the team to continue to do well at the international stage.

Ireland women announce team for historic series against Scotland in Spain

Cricket Ireland has announced a 15-member team that will travel to Spain to play Scotland in a white-ball series.

